Varlamov stopped 32 of 35 shots face in a 7-3 victory over Columbus on Thursday.

Varlamov now has wins in each of his last three contests and hasn't suffered a regulation loss since Nov. 11 against Washington. Despite his strong run of play, the 35-year-old backstop figures to remain the No. 2 option behind Ilya Sorokin. Still, Varlamov has been playing every third game for the Isles, which would see him getting the nod against Anaheim on Wednesday.