Varlamov made 26 saves, backing the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Varlamov kept the Sharks winless during his first appearance this season. The 34-year-old netminder, who has 262 career wins, is coming off his first losing season (10-17-2) since 2016-17.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets nod for first start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting preseason game•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Future with team uncertain•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stops 26 in win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Guarding cage Thursday•