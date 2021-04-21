Varlamov made 25 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

A Kevin Rooney goal in the second period prevented Varlamov from notching his third shutout of the season against the crosstown rivals, but he stood tall and withstood a Rangers surge after Rooney's goal cut the Islanders' lead to two. The Islanders took back momentum in the third period, pouring on three more goals to pull away. This was a nice bounce-back effort after the Islanders were defeated 4-1 in each of Varlamov's previous two starts.