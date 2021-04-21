Varlamov made 25 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
A Kevin Rooney goal in the second period prevented Varlamov from notching his third shutout of the season against the crosstown rivals, but he stood tall and withstood a Rangers surge after Rooney's goal cut the Islanders' lead to two. The Islanders took back momentum in the third period, pouring on three more goals to pull away. This was a nice bounce-back effort after the Islanders were defeated 4-1 in each of Varlamov's previous two starts.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops second in a row•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Set for road start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Comes up with perfect effort•