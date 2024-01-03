Varlamov (undisclosed) left Tuesday's start versus the Avalanche in the first period after stopping 11 of 12 shots over 14:52, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Given that Varlamov was unavailable with an injury Friday, this is a concerning development. Ilya Sorokin took over in goal and would likely see the vast majority of the playing time if Varlamov ends up sidelined.