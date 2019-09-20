Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Friday
Varlamov should man the crease versus Detroit on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The start would be the second of the season for Varlamov as he prepares to be the starting goaltender for the Islanders this season. Varlamov is expected to play in the neighborhood of 50 games this year if he can stay healthy. That's easier said than done of course as health has been a problem for Varlamov over the past couple of campaigns. The Islanders boasted a much-improved defense last season under head coach Barry Trotz and that defense should only improve in their second season in his system and Varlamov may be the primary beneficiary of this improvement.
