Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Sunday
Varlamov is the likely starter for the Islanders as they take on the Flyers on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders have been rotating their goaltenders on an even basis all season long and Sunday will be Varlamov's turn after Greiss started Friday. There is also the fact that Varlamov was the first goaltender off the ice Sunday morning which is an indication of who will start and that Greiss stayed on with the extra skaters. Varlamov has had a solid first month with the Islanders with a 2.43 GAA and .921 save percentage. Varlamov will also bring a personal three-game winning streak into the game Sunday.
