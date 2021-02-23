Varlamov is the probable starter on Thursday for the Islanders when they take on Buffalo, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz was kind enough Monday to lay out the plans in net for the Islanders this week. Varlamov will likely start Thursday, and then he and Ilya Sorokin will split the duties this weekend versus the Penguins. Varlamov has played very well this season and maybe in the Vezina consideration if he continues to post a GAA around two and a save percentage above .920.