Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Tuesday
Varlamov is the likely starter for the Islanders as they take on the Oilers on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz has been keeping his starting goaltenders close to the vest in the early going this season but Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate and that is generally an indication as to whom will start the game that night. Varlamov had a solid performance in his first game as an Islander as he only allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday. Trotz is likely to split the goaltending duties between Varlamov and Greiss this season with Varlamov getting the benefit of the doubt more often than not.
