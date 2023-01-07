Varlamov (lower body) is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Friday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Varlamov, who was activated from the injured reserve list Monday, will make his first start since Dec. 17. He has a 12-8-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .919 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Calgary has recorded 3.03 goals per game this season, which makes the Flames tied for the 23rd-ranked offense.