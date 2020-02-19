Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Wednesday

Varlamov is expected to be between the pipes when the Islanders take on the Avalanche on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov played eight seasons in Colorado before signing a four-year $20 million contract with the Islanders. Varlamov will have to keep his emotions under check if he's to help end the current three-game losing streak for the Islanders. Varlamov hasn't been the problem as he has only given up three goals in his past two starts but the Isles have only scored one goal in those games which have been a huge part as to why they have not come away with a victory.