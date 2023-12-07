Varlamov will be between the home pipes versus Columbus on Thursday, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Varlamov has played quite well this season, going 4-3-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .926 save percentage. He will replace the struggling Ilya Sorokin, who has given up 13 goals on 115 shots in his last three starts. Varlamov was perfect versus Columbus on Oct. 28, stopping all 34 shots in a 2-0 win. The Blue Jackets are averaging 29.9 shots on goal this season, 21st-best in the NHL.