Varlamov will defend the home crease versus Washington on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

This will be Varlamov's second start in the last three games as Ilya Sorokin is getting some time off. Varlamov is 2-2-0 with a 1.77 GAA and .950 save percentage. He was perfect against the Capitals on Nov. 2, stopping all 32 shots in a 3-0 victory.