Varlamov will patrol the visiting crease in Washington on Friday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov has allowed eight goals on 107 shots in his last four starts. Overall, Varlamov is 3-4-2 with a 2.66 GAA and an .898 save percentage across nine starts this season. He will face the Capitals, who lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 4.09 goals per game.