Varlamov will patrol the visiting crease versus Washington on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Varlamov was outstanding in his last start, stopping all 34 shots in a 2-0 win over Columbus on Saturday. Varlamov is 1-1-0 this season, turning aside 73 of 76 shots. He will face the Capitals, who are tied for 29th in the NHL with 19 goals in eight games.