Varlamov will start Thursday's game against the visiting Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been absolutely sensational in his second campaign with the Islanders, putting up eye-popping ratios (2.02 GAA, .930 save percentage) to go with a 19-10-9. record. In addition, the Islanders are 20-3-3 at home this year, so Varly makes for a fantastic play against a New Jersey squad playing its second last game of the season.