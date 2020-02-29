Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing off against Bruins

Varlamov will defend the home twine Saturday against the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov will get back in the blue paint after taking a night off Thursday. He's been quite good lately with a .929 save percentage and 2.22 GAA, but a lack of goal support pegged him with a 3-3-1 record in that stretch. The Bruins come to Long Island with wins in three of their last four road games while averaging three goals per contest.