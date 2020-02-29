Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing off against Bruins
Varlamov will defend the home twine Saturday against the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov will get back in the blue paint after taking a night off Thursday. He's been quite good lately with a .929 save percentage and 2.22 GAA, but a lack of goal support pegged him with a 3-3-1 record in that stretch. The Bruins come to Long Island with wins in three of their last four road games while averaging three goals per contest.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers in OT•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: First goalie off•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Has himself back-to-back wins•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Cruises to win over Wings•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Looking to bounce back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.