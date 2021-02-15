Varlamov will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Sabres, John Wawrow of AP Sports reports.
Varlamov is red-hot entering Monday's game, as he's posted a 3-0-1 record and a .937 save percentage over his past four starts. This will be his first matchup against the Sabres this year. Through 10 games, the Sabres rank 20th in the league with 2.80 goals per game, but their 30.8 power-play percentage comes in at sixth.
