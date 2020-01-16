Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Rangers

Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Thursday's home game versus the Rangers.

Varlamov struggled in his last start Monday against the Rangers, surrendering six goals on 35 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss in the third period of the eventual 6-2 road loss. The 31-year-old backstop will hope to fare better against the same opponent at home Thursday.