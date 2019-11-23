Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Sharks on Saturday

Varlamov will start Saturday's game in San Jose, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Much like his team, Varlamov has been on fire since the middle of October, posting a 6-0-1 record in seven starts dating back to Oct. 12. He and the Islanders will be in tough Saturday, going up against the Sharks who have won seven of their last eight games. Something's got to give in this matchup of red-hot squads.