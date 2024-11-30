Varlamov turned aside 21 of 26 shots faced during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
A two-goal lead after two periods evaporated in the final frame and Varlamov was the victim of a Jacob Chychrun wrist shot to seal the comeback for the Capitals in overtime. The 36-year-old is expected to backup Ilya Sorokin on Saturday when the Islanders return home to face Buffalo.
