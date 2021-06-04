Varlamov stopped 39 of 41 shots Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 3.

Varlamov was superb throughout regulation -- the Islanders were outshot 41-29 for the game -- but was caught off guard by Brad Marchand's overtime winner, a long-distance snap shot from along the boards less than four minutes into the extra session. The goal marred an otherwise outstanding performance for the 33-year-old Varlamov, who was making his second consecutive start. He's now 1-3-0 in his four postseason appearances with a .923 save percentage.