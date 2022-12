Varlamov turned aside 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period, but Varlamov settled down and kept the Islanders in the game, eventually earning a point against a Bruins team that remains undefeated in regulation on home ice this season. The veteran netminder is 5-2-1 since the beginning of November, and on the season he sports a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage.