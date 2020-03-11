Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Canucks in shootout
Varlamov gave up four goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.
The back-and-forth battle ended with Varlamov surrendering a shootout tally to J.T. Miller. Varlamov is in a skid -- he's 0-2-2 with 18 goals allowed in his last five appearances (four starts). The Russian netminder slipped to 19-14-7 with a 2.65 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 46 outings. The 31-year-old Varlamov has seen most of the starts lately for the Islanders, but an upcoming back-to-back versus the Flames on Thursday and the Oilers on Friday will likely see him split starts with Thomas Greiss.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops road start in Ottawa•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: First goalie off•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Needed in relief against Habs•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets little help in loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing off against Bruins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.