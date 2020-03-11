Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Canucks in shootout

Varlamov gave up four goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

The back-and-forth battle ended with Varlamov surrendering a shootout tally to J.T. Miller. Varlamov is in a skid -- he's 0-2-2 with 18 goals allowed in his last five appearances (four starts). The Russian netminder slipped to 19-14-7 with a 2.65 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 46 outings. The 31-year-old Varlamov has seen most of the starts lately for the Islanders, but an upcoming back-to-back versus the Flames on Thursday and the Oilers on Friday will likely see him split starts with Thomas Greiss.