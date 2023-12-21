Varlamov turned aside 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Isles rallied twice from one-goal deficits as their netminder kept them in the game, but a Noah Dobson tripping penalty in OT put Varlamov in a tough spot, and he couldn't find Dylan Strome's shot from the high slot through a screen. Despite his strong play Wednesday, Varlamov has allowed at least three goals in nine straight starts, a stretch in which he's gone 4-3-2 with a 3.32 GAA and .900 save percentage.