Varlamov turned aside 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Islanders held a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, but Kirby Dach tipped home a point shot with just over four minutes left in regulation before Mike Matheson banged home the rebound on a two-on-one Montreal break with only 22 seconds left in the extra frame. After allowing four goals in total over his prior three starts, Varlamov wasn't able to steal another win for New York, but on the season he still sports a respectable 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage.