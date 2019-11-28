Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Kings on Wednesday
Varlamov yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Varlamov wasn't as sharp as Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in this contest. The Russian goalie dropped to 7-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 12 games this year. Varlamov has allowed 17 goals in six November starts -- he's been outplayed by Thomas Greiss recently, but coach Barry Trotz is alternating his goalies evenly. That pattern would see Varlamov take on the lowly Red Wings on Monday for his next appearance.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws favorable matchup in LA•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Sharks on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Weathers storm for OT win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Hangs on for sixth win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.