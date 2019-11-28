Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Kings

Varlamov yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Varlamov wasn't as sharp as Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in this contest. The Russian dropped to 7-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 12 games this year. Varlamov has allowed 17 goals in six November starts -- he's been outplayed by Thomas Greiss recently, but coach Barry Trotz is alternating his goalies evenly. That pattern would see Varlamov take on the lowly Red Wings on Monday for his next appearance.