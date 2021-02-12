Varlamov stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Varlamov allowed one goal in each period, including the game-tying marker to Evgeni Malkin with 18 seconds left in regulation. After neither team broke the deadlock in overtime, Sidney Crosby beat Varlamov for the only shootout goal for either side, moving the Russian goalie's record to 5-2-2. After allowing only one goal over his first three starts, Varlamov has allowed at least three in all but one of his last six outings.