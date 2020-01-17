Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers again

Varlamov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Varlamov was beaten once in the second period and twice in the third, surrendering Chris Kreider's power-play winner with just 25 seconds left in regulation. This was his second consecutive loss at the hands of the Rangers, extending a cold spell that's seen Varlamov go 1-4-1 over his last six starts.