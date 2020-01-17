Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers again
Varlamov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Varlamov was beaten once in the second period and twice in the third, surrendering Chris Kreider's power-play winner with just 25 seconds left in regulation. This was his second consecutive loss at the hands of the Rangers, extending a cold spell that's seen Varlamov go 1-4-1 over his last six starts.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Rangers•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Rattled by Rangers•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws start Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Waiting on wins in 2020•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net against Bruins•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Outstanding in shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.