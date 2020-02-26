Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers in OT
Varlamov turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
He appeared headed for a regulation loss with the Isles down 3-1 late in the third period, but Brock Nelson was able to find an equalizer with 18 seconds left and Varlamov on the bench -- only for Mika Zibanejad to end the game 28 seconds into OT. Varlamov hadn't allowed more than three goals in any February start coming into Tuesday, and on the month he's now 4-4-1 through 10 appearances with a sharp 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage.
