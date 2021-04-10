Varlamov stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Blueshirts' final goal was scored into an empty net. Varlamov didn't play badly, but he didn't get much support, and the Rangers may have been due after he shut them out in their first two meetings this year. On the season, Varlamov sports a 16-8-3 record with a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage.