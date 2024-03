Varlamov made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The islanders took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a wild finish to the afternoon affair saw the final three goals get scored on power plays, including Brady Tkachuk's OT winner. Varlamov has just one win in four starts since the All-Star break, going 1-2-1 with an .889 save percentage, and with the Isles scrambling to stay in the playoff race, the 35-year-old netminder's workload could be very limited down the stretch.