Varlamov allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.

Varlamov surrendered all three goals within 32 seconds early in the second period -- Brandon Saad opened the scoring with a power-play marker before Pavel Buchnevich subsequently tallied a pair of goals. The 35-year-old Varlamov has struggled since returning from a three-week IR stint, going 0-3-1 with an .881 save percentage. Overall, he's 6-7-3 with a .910 save percentage and 2.91 GAA while backing up Ilya Sorokin this season.