Varlamov stopped 36 of 39 shots Monday in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Varlamov appeared to have a shot at a fourth consecutive shutout until Buffalo's Tage Thompson buried a power-play goal with 5:56 left in the second period to pull the Sabres to within 2-1. That tally not only ended Varlamov's franchise-record shutout streak at 248:00, but it was also the first of four unanswered Buffalo goals. Varlamov dropped to 19-10-4 on the year, with a still sparkling 2.02 GAA and .903 save percentage. He'll likely get the night off for Tuesday's rematch in favor of Ilya Sorokin.