Varlamov was the first goalie to exit the ice at Monday's game-day skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road for Game 5 versus Tampa Bay.

Considering Varlamov is sporting a .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA in four matchups with the Lightning, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him continuing to defend the cage over Ilya Sorokin. It figures to be another close contest between the two clubs given three of the first four games have been decided by one goal and the 33-year-old Varlamov will need to remain in peak form to give the Isles the chance to knock off the defending champions.