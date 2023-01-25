Varlamov was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus the Senators on the road.

Varlamov has appeared in just two of the Islanders' last 17 contests, suffering a pair of losses in which he conceded eight goals on 45 shots (.822 save percentage). With a back-to-back against the Wings and Knights on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Varlamov will likely get another start again soon.