Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: First goalie off
Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports, indicating he will be between the pipes at home versus the Rangers.
Varlamov has once again taken over the starting role, as he has appeared in seven consecutive contests in which he posted a 3-3-0 record and 1.95 GAA. As long as he continues to perform well, the Russian should see the bulk of the starts down the stretch over Thomas Greiss.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Has himself back-to-back wins•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Cruises to win over Wings•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Looking to bounce back•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Unhappy homecoming•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting against former team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.