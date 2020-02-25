Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: First goalie off

Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports, indicating he will be between the pipes at home versus the Rangers.

Varlamov has once again taken over the starting role, as he has appeared in seven consecutive contests in which he posted a 3-3-0 record and 1.95 GAA. As long as he continues to perform well, the Russian should see the bulk of the starts down the stretch over Thomas Greiss.