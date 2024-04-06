Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Saturday.

Coach Patrick Roy said Thursday that starting Varlamov was the plan. The 35-year-old Varlamov has won three of his last four starts, giving him a 10-8-4 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 24 appearances. The Predators sit first in the wild-card race in the Western Conference with 92 points.