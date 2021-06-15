Varlamov was the first goalie to exit the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll guard the crease for Game 2 on the road against Tampa Bay.

Considering Varlamov is coming off a 30-save victory in Game 1 over the Lightning, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him continuing to patrol the blue paint. In fact, at this point, the 33-year-old Russian has probably earned himself a little leash from coach Barry Trotz and shouldn't have to be looking over his shoulder at backup Ilya Sorokin given Varalmov is 5-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .939 save percentage in his last six appearances.