Varlamov kicked out 33 of 36 shots Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Varlamov didn't have much of a chance on any of the three goals he yielded, although he did give up a rather generous rebound to Teddy Blueger on Pittsburgh's second goal. It was Varlamov's first regulation loss since the start of February; his only other setback during the month was a shootout decision against the Penguins one week earlier. The 32-year-old has been solid for the Islanders all year long, going 7-3-2 with a 1.99 GAA and .930 save percentage.