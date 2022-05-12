Varlamov finished the season with a 2.91 GAA and a save percentage of .911.

It was a trying season for Varlamov as he missed the start of the season due to injury and had COVID-19 right after the All-Star break. There were plenty of trade rumors regarding Varlamov before the deadline, and those rumors could heat up again before the NHL draft. Varlamov is still an above-average goaltender, but if he were to remain with the Islanders, it would be as the backup to Ilya Sorokin next season. Varlamov will be in the final year of his four-year $20 million contract next season.