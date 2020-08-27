Varlamov won't start Game 3 between the Islanders and Flyers as the game has been postponed, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.
In addition, Game 3 between Vegas and Vancouver has been postponed as the NHL has decided to follow the NBA's lead and not play any games Thursday. Both contests will be rescheduled -- the league figures to resume playing Friday or Saturday in conjunction with the resumption of the NBA playoffs.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Sets record, gets hook•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Back-to-back shutouts•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blanks Capitals in clincher•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•