Varlamov won't start Game 3 between the Islanders and Flyers as the game has been postponed, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

In addition, Game 3 between Vegas and Vancouver has been postponed as the NHL has decided to follow the NBA's lead and not play any games Thursday. Both contests will be rescheduled -- the league figures to resume playing Friday or Saturday in conjunction with the resumption of the NBA playoffs.

