Varlamov is between the pipes for Game 3 against Tampa on Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov departed briefly in Game 2 on Tuesday after Brayden Point was cross-checked into him midway through the first period, but he returned in the period and clearly avoided injury. Despite allowing four goals on 27 shots in Game 2, Varlamov still makes for a fantastic play, as he'd rattled off four straight wins prior to that and put up a 2.06 GAA and .939 save percentage over a six-game, five-win span.