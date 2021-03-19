Varlamov and the Islanders' game against the Bruins on Tuesday has been postponed.
Varly and the Islanders have two games against the Flyers prior to Tuesday's contest, which has been postponed following the news that four new Bruins players have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
