Varlamov made 36 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Varlamov has gone 3-1-1 in his last five starts in the last three weeks, which is a nice boost after going 0-4-2 in seven starts between Dec. 16 and Feb. 22. The Isles went up 1-0 early in the first period on a fluke deflection, but Darren Raddysh and Anthony Cirelli scored 35 seconds apart later in the frame, and the Bolts never looked back. Varlamov and the Isles play back-to-back games Monday in Philly and Tuesday at home against Chicago. Both are theoretically winnable games, even for a struggling New York squad. And Varlamov will get one of them.