Varlamov and the Islanders' Tuesday game versus the Islanders has been postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

With Tuesday's game postponed, Varlamov will have to wait for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo for his next opportunity to get between the pipes. The 32-year-old netminder has compiled a 3-2-1 record while registering an impressive 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage in six appearances this season.