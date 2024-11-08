Varlamov made 28 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.
Varlamov benefited from a relative outburst in scoring from his team, which sits in the bottom quarter of the league in goals scored. And his own game has settled recently, too. Varlamov has allowed just three goals in his last two starts (1-1-0) after seeing 15 whiz past in his four games previous. He has long been one of the most stable backups in the NHL, and it seems like he's rounding back into steady form for daily formats.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Exits ice first Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes tough loss Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Crumbles in loss vs. Florida•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected starter for Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Hangs on for shootout win•