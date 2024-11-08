Varlamov made 28 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Varlamov benefited from a relative outburst in scoring from his team, which sits in the bottom quarter of the league in goals scored. And his own game has settled recently, too. Varlamov has allowed just three goals in his last two starts (1-1-0) after seeing 15 whiz past in his four games previous. He has long been one of the most stable backups in the NHL, and it seems like he's rounding back into steady form for daily formats.