Varlamov stopped 34 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Varlamov let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, but the Islanders' offense bounced back to avoid going down 3-0 in the series. The win was Varlamov's 10th of the postseason in 17 outings, and his first of the Eastern Conference finals. The Russian has a .913 save percentage in the playoffs -- with the win, it's likely he starts again in Sunday's Game 4 with a chance to tie the series.