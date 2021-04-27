Varlamov (undisclosed) won't dress for Tuesday's game in Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Ilya Sorokin's starting for New York, with Cory Schneider working as the backup. The reason for Varlamov's absence isn't clear at this point, but there's a good chance that it's simply a day off rather than anything injury-related.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Earns league-leading fifth shutout•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Ends mini-slump with convincing win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops second in a row•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Set for road start•