Varlamov will tend the twine for Thursday's Game 6 showdown against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 32-year-old was a hard-luck loser in Game 5's overtime loss, surrendering four goals on 32 shots. Varlamov has been solid in the series across four appearances, going 2-1-0 along with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage. With a stout Barry Trotz-style defense in front of him, Varlamov has a great chance of advancing to his first conference final Tuesday.